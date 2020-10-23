Edward J. Skidmore
Born: February 19, 1943
Died: October 20, 2020
Edward J. Skidmore, age 77 of Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Ed was born on February 19, 1943 to the late Johnand Edith (Ehlert) Skidmore in Ringwood, Illinois. He started his career as a laborer and then worked as a union heavy equipment operator for most of his life, retiring in2004. On June 2, 1960, Ed married Diana Caley in Dubuque, Iowa. In his earlier years, Ed enjoyed working and loved playing baseball. He always enjoyed supporting his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears.
There were so many things in life that he loved doing; ice fishing (bringing his grandkids along because they each got 3 tip ups!), golfing, sports (both watching on TV and attending the games of his kids and grandkids), visiting - and by that we mean talking and telling stories! Those who have had the privilege of knowing him knew that he was one of the best story tellers. He used to have us kids believing some of the wildest things. And he was a joker! I think everyone has a story to share about something funny he said or did - as his family we got to witness first hand many of his "funny" antics.
He was so proud of everyone in our family and all of their accomplishments and he always let you know how proud he was! We were blessed to be able to celebrate our parents 60th Anniversary this past June. Their commitment to each other is something many people do not get to experience, but we are all lucky to have a front row seat and to continue inour lives making him proud every day.
Someone said to us today - "there are no words" and I understood what she meant, but in reality there are just too many words. Not to describe our grief - but just too many words to describe the person he was and the impact he has made on so many lives. We as his family are proud of him, because in this time of grief we are being reminded by the people he has touched what an extraordinary person he was.
Ed is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 60 years, Diana Skidmore; 4 daughters, Donna (special friend, Brian) Dudek, Denise (Dwight) Weller, Janice (Ron) Vande Corput, and Nicole (Daryl) Schuman; 2 sisters, Jackie Creutzand Betty Williams; 7 grandchildren, Amanda (Casey) Herlache, Jason (Jamie) Dudek, Justin (special friend, Kayle) Dudek, Joshua (Sam) Weller, Tanya (Jon) Nicklin, Tyler Vande Corput, and Alexis Zuel; 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolly Marsch; 2 brothers-in-law, Ron Creutz and Jerry Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.