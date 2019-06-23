Edward L. Szymczak



Born: May 31, 1938



Died: June 16, 2019



Edward L. Szymczak, age 81, of McHenry, passed away on June 16, 2019, at The Springs atCrystal Lake. He was born in Chicago to Edward J. and Florence (Prusinski) Szymczak on May31, 1938. He married Marilyn M. Feigl on July 27, 1957, at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church inChicago.



With his wife, Edward was the proprietor of Edmar Heating and Cooling Company in Glenviewfrom 1971 until his retirement in 1995, when his son took over the business.



Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Margaret "Peggy" Caldrone, Jo Ann Hunter,Edward W. (Terian) Szymczak, Charles (Julie) Szymczak, Sharon Zientko; 13 grandchildren;and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Renetta Fish.Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the mass at 10:30 a.m. at theChurch of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, IL 60050.



Inurnment will be at All Saints Cemetery.



Memorials suggested to the or to .



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. MillerRd., McHenry, IL 60050. INFO: call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary