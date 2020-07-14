1/
Edward Merle Cassens
Edward Merle Cassens

Born: November 18, 1936

Died: July 12, 2020

Edward Merle Cassens, also known as Mr. Cassens, Brother Ed, Uncle Ed, and most importantly Papa, passed away peacefully at his home on July 12, 2020. He was a kind and loving man, devoted to his family; and after a beautiful, sunny day surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, papa leaned back in his recliner and closed his eyes for the last time.

Ed was born November 18, 1936, in Lyle, IL to Fred and Anna (Goddin) Cassens. He was a hard worker and loved to tinker. Ed was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Harvard.

Edward married Elaine J. DeGarmo on June 27, 1959, in Harvard, IL.

Survivors include his loving wife Elaine; children Donna Hawes, Nancy Guzman, Tim (Julie) Cassens, and Pam (Mike) Kazy-Garey; 3 step-children; 11 grandchildren Eric (Abby) Guzman, Jessica (Jeremy) McManus, Allan Guzman, Zachary (Kelsey) Hawes; Jason Cassens, Scott (Laura) Hawes, Chad Cassens, Deanna Kazy-Garey, Ayeshah Guzman, Sarah Kazy-Garey, and Michael Kazey-Garey; 6 step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Fred (Jan) Cassens and Betty Walter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alvin and James Cassens; infant son Edward N. Cassens; grandson Brandon Hawes and granddaughter Serena Hawes.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.

Due to the Pandemic everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
