Born: January 13, 1929



Died: May 29, 2019



Edward N. Surges (age 90) died on May 29, 2019, beloved husband of Kathryn, dear son of the late Philip and Lena Surges.



He is survived by his stepdaughters Amy and Laura; granddaughters Emma, April, and Maria; his sister Gladys Murphy (the late Patrick); eleven nephews and nieces; and many grandnephews and grandnieces.



He is the brother of the late Lloyd (the late Mary Ann) Surges.



Ed attended Sacred Heart and St. Ethelreda grammar schools, Leo High School, Quigley Preparatory Seminary, and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois. He was ordained a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1954. He served as an associate at St. Catherine of Siena parish, Oak Park, Illinois from 1954 to 1960. From 1960 to 1963 he lived at the College of St. Mary of the Lake in Rome, Italy, studied Canon Law, and obtained his doctorate degree at the Gregorian University. Then he resided at St. Dionysius parish in Cicero, Illinois, while working in the Matrimonial Tribunal, where he was appointed vice officialis. From 1970 to 1974 he also attended the Law School of Loyola University, from which he graduated and was admitted to the Illinois and Federal Bars in 1974. The same year he became an associate at St. Rene parish, Chicago. As a lawyer he worked to help the poor at Cook County Legal Assistance Foundation and Catholic Charities. He was appointed pastor of St. Rene in 1980. He worked with Citizens Against Pollution which defeated the construction of a toxic waste incinerator adjacent to the parish. He was also appointed to the advisory committee for the solid waste plan of West Cook County, considering the construction of another incinerator in Mc Cook, Illinois. He was happy to see the proposal defeated. He worked with a parish committee on the design and construction of a new St. Rene church, dedicated in 1989.In 1992 he resigned from the priesthood, was laicized, and married Kathy. Since then he and Kathy have lived in Crystal Lake, Illinois. There he has taught in the GED program at McHenry County College, worked construction with Habitat for Humanity, served with the PAD program for the homeless, Horizons for the Blind, and Operation Smile. Since 1998 he has been a volunteer for State Representative Jack Franks. He has also worked for many years as an election judge.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the .



Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3pm-8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, IL from 9:30am-10:30am. Mass will begin at 10:30am. Interment will be private. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019