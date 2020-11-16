Edward Taylor Locke, Jr
Born: April 25, 1935; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 3, 2020; in Volo, IL
Edward Taylor Locke, Jr, age 85, was a resident of Volo, IL for 60 plus years.
Edward was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Hironimus); loving father of Edward T. Locke, III (Kim), Robert T. Locke (Brandy); cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Zachary) Sargent, Robert Locke, Jr. & Jenna Locke; proud great grandfather of Harper Marjorie Sargent. Beloved by his 2 nieces Teri Tornow, Cynthia (Todd) Tayler (nee Tornow) and brother in law Richard (Red) Hironimus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Taylor Locke, Sr. & Edith H Locke (nee Hollarbush), his sister Janet M Tornow (nee Locke) & his brother James R Locke.
Edward was born April 25, 1935 in Woodstock, IL and passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home in Volo.
Edward was a concrete carpenter for 50 plus years. He served 2yrs in the Military Police in Germany. He enjoyed tractor pulling & fishing with his sons & grand kids.
Due to the current world situation, funeral and interment are private.
