1/1
Edward Taylor Locke Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Taylor Locke, Jr

Born: April 25, 1935; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 3, 2020; in Volo, IL

Edward Taylor Locke, Jr, age 85, was a resident of Volo, IL for 60 plus years.

Edward was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Hironimus); loving father of Edward T. Locke, III (Kim), Robert T. Locke (Brandy); cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Zachary) Sargent, Robert Locke, Jr. & Jenna Locke; proud great grandfather of Harper Marjorie Sargent. Beloved by his 2 nieces Teri Tornow, Cynthia (Todd) Tayler (nee Tornow) and brother in law Richard (Red) Hironimus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Taylor Locke, Sr. & Edith H Locke (nee Hollarbush), his sister Janet M Tornow (nee Locke) & his brother James R Locke.

Edward was born April 25, 1935 in Woodstock, IL and passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home in Volo.

Edward was a concrete carpenter for 50 plus years. He served 2yrs in the Military Police in Germany. He enjoyed tractor pulling & fishing with his sons & grand kids.

Due to the current world situation, funeral and interment are private.

Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kissselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved