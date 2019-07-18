Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward W. Schultz


1944 - 2019
Edward W. Schultz Obituary
Edward W. Schultz

Born: September 16, 1944; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 15, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Edward W. Schultz, age 74, of McHenry, passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Chicago on September 16, 1944, the son of Edward Vernon and Florence (Tomlin) Schultz. On June 21, 1969, he married (the late) Janey D. Shadrick.

Edward is survived by his son, David Schultz; grandchildren: Natalie V. Schultz and Jackson A. Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Florence; wife: Janey and son Jeffrey.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry and will continue on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10am to 11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Ringwood Cemetery.

For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 18, 2019
