Edwin Conrad Krause Edwin Conrad Krause, 92, passed away peacefully on April 20 after a short illness. Devoted husband to the late Marion (nee Manning) for 61 years, he is survived by his daughter Karen and son-in-law Patrick; his son Kevin and son-in-law Steven; cherished granddaughters Amber and Hannah; and extended family and friends. Edwin grew up in Chicago and raised his family in Streamwood. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S Army including duty during the Korean War, and was a graduate of Northwestern University. Edwin was generous of heart, kind in spirit, and full of compassion. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service for Edwin will be held at a future date. Should friends desire to do so, remembrances may be made in the form of donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.