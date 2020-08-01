1/1
Edwin J. Wells
1942 - 2020
Edwin J. Wells

Born: August 14, 1942; in Harvard, IL

Died: July 28, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Edwin J. Wells, 77, of Harvard passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 14, 1942, in Harvard to William C. Wells Sr. and Mildred Wells. He worked for many years at Deans Food, in Belvidere, and Chemung; later he worked as a janitor for the Harvard school systems.

Edwin enjoyed taking day trips with his special friend Hazel O'Connor, bird watching, studying the stock market, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for 50 years.

Survivors include his brothers William C. Wells Jr., and Delbert Wells; special friend Hazel O'Connor; nieces and nephews David Jones, Pam (Bob) Frost, Corinne (Mike) Turner, Julie (Kevin) Antonsen, Chad (Nickie) Wells, and Amy (Joe) Finfrock; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anita Jones; sisters-in-law Barbara and Nancy Wells; brother-in-law David Jones; and one niece Angela Wells.

Visitation will be 11:30-1:30 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. We do ask that all that are in attendance wear face masks, and practice social distancing when possible. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
