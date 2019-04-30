Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Olbinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Joseph Olbinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin Joseph Olbinski Obituary
Edwin Joseph Olbinski

Born: June 7, 1928

Died: April 24, 2019

Edwin Joseph Olbinski, a resident of McHenry County for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on June 7, 1928 in Chicago to Edwin and Mary (Kilroy) Olbinski. On October 16, 1948, he married his sweetheart, Geraldine P. Kurtz.

A true family man, Edwin enjoyed spending time with his family and often hosted family gatherings. A hardworking member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union 73, he recently earned his 70-year pin.

He is survived by his children, Edwin (Linda) Olbinski, Donald Olbinski, Susan (Mike) Thennes, and Kimberly (Late Gene) Kurowski; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his dear wife, Geraldine; and his siblings, Margaret, Robert, and Joseph.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Fox Point and Transitions for their loving care.

His family will host a private gathering for prayers and remembrance.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials in Edwin's name to the Attn: Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or online at www.lung.org.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Edwin's Tribute Wall
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now