Edwin Joseph Olbinski



Born: June 7, 1928



Died: April 24, 2019



Edwin Joseph Olbinski, a resident of McHenry County for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on June 7, 1928 in Chicago to Edwin and Mary (Kilroy) Olbinski. On October 16, 1948, he married his sweetheart, Geraldine P. Kurtz.



A true family man, Edwin enjoyed spending time with his family and often hosted family gatherings. A hardworking member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union 73, he recently earned his 70-year pin.



He is survived by his children, Edwin (Linda) Olbinski, Donald Olbinski, Susan (Mike) Thennes, and Kimberly (Late Gene) Kurowski; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his dear wife, Geraldine; and his siblings, Margaret, Robert, and Joseph.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Fox Point and Transitions for their loving care.



His family will host a private gathering for prayers and remembrance.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials in Edwin's name to the Attn: Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or online at www.lung.org.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Edwin's Tribute Wall Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary