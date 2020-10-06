Edwin L. Schuette
Age 81, of Bradenton, FL, and formerly Woodstock, IL passed away peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. He was born May 10, 1939, to the late Frieda (nee King) and Edwin H. Schuette in St. Louis, MO where he was raised and educated, a graduate with the class of 1957 at Ferguson High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962 when he was honorably discharged. After his undergraduate studies, he received a Masters Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University.
He was the loving father of three daughters, Laura (Robert) Stanell of Bradenton, FL, Caryn (Nick) Marshall of Antioch, IL, and Annette (Raj) Clark of Houston, TX; and one son, Michael (Jena) Schuette of Woodstock, IL. He was a devoted grandfather to six grandchildren; Bobby, Rachel, Nick, Tony, Maya, and Jacob. He is survived by his loving companion, Pat Flora, of Bradenton, Fl. Also surviving are his sister, Patricia (Robert) Sanich of Karns City, PA, and a brother, Robert (Loretta) Schuette of Steelville, IL as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Schuette was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Jean (nee Ventsias) Schuette, and his parents.
Mr. Schuette retired from teaching and coaching at Clarence Olson Middle School after over 32 years of service of mentoring students with purpose and passion. He was an active member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Elgin. He and Jean were active volunteers at St. Sophia's and the PADS program in Woodstock. Mr. Schuette also volunteered in Bradenton at Freedom Gathering and with the ELKS in their F.E.L.T (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) program.
Visitation for Edwin Schuette will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/fFNneu8ax6w
) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park II, Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edwin Schuette's name can be made to Freedom Gathering (https://freedomgathering.com/
).
