Edwin L. Steffen
Born: July 11, 1931; in Marengo, IL
Died: January 19, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Edwin L. Steffen, 88, passed away on January 19, 2020, in Woodstock. Born July 11, 1931, in Marengo, IL, he was the son of William and Emma Steffen. He married Bernice E. Steffen on December 26, 1970, in Marengo and inherited a family.
He is survived by his children: Eric (Susan) Hanson, Brad (Lilli) Hanson and Laura (Jon) Aagesen; his grandchildren: Graeme (Sarah) Hanson, Christopher (Trish) Hanson, Emilie Jackson, Joel (Kelly) Jackson, Ian Jackson, TJ (Tia) Aagesen, Jim (Melissa) Aagesen, Aaron Hanson, Katie (Jake) Knappmiller, Melissa (John) Russell, Alissa (Josh) Martinson, Kristen (Chris) Kranich and Valerie Hanson; his great-grandchildren: Desi, Tommy, Niklas, Hannah, Sammy, Ethan, Olivia, Noah, Josiah, Aliyah, Brennan, Emma, Cole, Evan, Luke & Maren.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, and his son, Jeff Hanson.
Edwin was a big fan of Marengo High School Sports and was often seen sitting on the top row with his brother Erv, and they were called the double Bs due to sitting in the top row in the B section. He was a farmer, and, in the off season, he worked at Arnold's engineering for 30 years in the shipping and receiving department.
He was a wonderful dad and grandfather putting his kids and grandkids first. If he wasn't fixing a tricycle, driving the grandkids somewhere, or working on a project with his son-in-law Jon, he would be watching the Cubs on TV with his soulmate, Bernice. He was such a friendly man and was never seen without a smile.
Visitation 9 am until 11 am., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson Street, Marengo, with funeral service to follow at 11 am at Church. Interment will be at Marengo City Cemetery.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Valley High Nursing Home who cared for him like family.
Memorial may be made to Marengo High School, Future Farmers of America. To leave a memorial message, visit www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020