Edwin Michael SabatkaBorn: October 11, 1936Died: March 11, 2020Edwin (Mike) Sabatka, 83, of McHenry and West Palm Beach, completed his earthly journey March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.Mike was born October 11, 1936, to Edward and Winifred Sabatka in Chicago, Il. He married the love of his life, Irene (Kubica) on May 20, 1961.Mike served in the Air Force and then worked his entire career as a lineman for Commonwealth Edison.Mike and Irene settled in McHenry, IL, and raised their three children. Mike loved to golf and play 16" softball. He often talked about playing softball at midnight in complete daylight in Greenland while in the service. He was a loyal Bears and Cubs fan and finally got to see the Cubs win the big one in 2016.Mike is survived and dearly missed by his loving wife, Irene; his children, Tim (Carrie) Sabatka, Kathy Sabatka, and Mike( Sheila) Sabatka; his grandchildren, Jen (Nick)Bakakos, Beci Sabatka Wold, Kris (Carl) Danley, Jeff (Paige) Sabatka, and Michael Sabatka; and his great-grandchildren, Madison, Brynlee, Bowyn, and Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Steve and Irene Kubica; his brother, Patrick; and sister-in-law, Marge Kubica.Visitation will be Friday, October 9th, from 9am-10am at Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry. His funeral mass will follow at 10:30am at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd. McHenry. Masks and Social Distancing are required. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the Church for the service.