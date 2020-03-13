|
Edwin (mike) Sabatka
Born: October 11, 1936
Died: March 11, 2020
Edwin (Mike) Sabatka, 83, of McHenry and West Palm Beach completed his earthly journey March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Mike was born October 11, 1936 to Edward and Winifred Sabatka in Chicago. He married the love of his life, Irene (Kubica) on May 20, 1961.
Mike served in the Air Force and then worked his entire career as a lineman for Commonwealth Edison.
Mike and Irene settled in McHenry, IL and raised their three children. Mike loved to golf and play 16" softball. He often talked about playing softball at midnight in complete daylight in Greenland while in the service. He was a loyal Bears and Cubs fan and finally got to see the Cubs win the big one in 2016.
Mike is survived and dearly missed by his loving wife Irene; his children Tim (Carrie) Sabatka, Kathy Sabatka, Mike (Sheila) Sabatka; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Bakakos, Beci Sabatka Wold, Kris (Carl) Danley, Jeff (Paige) Sabatka, Michael Sabatka; and his great grandchildren, Madison, Brynlee, Bowyn and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held in McHenry at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020