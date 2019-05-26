Eileen Margaret (Slattery) Weide



Born: March 9, 1923



Died: May 21, 2019



Eileen Margaret (Slattery) Weide, 96, of Carol Stream formerly of Woodstock, passed away comfortably into the hands of her loving savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday May 21, 2019.



Born March 9, 1923 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Slattery. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Raymond Weide he preceded her in death. She was the wonderful mother of Maureen (Paul) Gergolla of Glen Ellyn and James (Carol) Weide of Fort Wayne, Ind. She spent most of her adult life in Woodstock, where she was involved in many activities at McHenry County Homemakers and Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and quilting. She took the quilts made at Grace Lutheran Church to numerous nursing homes in the area. In addition, she loved to talk on the phone with friends and family and play games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed life to the fullest and will be greatly missed; yet her positive attitude and beaming smile will last in our hearts forever.



She is survived by her daughter and son as well as four grandchildren; Sarah (Joe)Rumschlag, Rachel (Jeff) Kondraschow, Hannah (Steve) Kampeinen, Jacob (Madison) Weide; and thirteen great grandchildren; Abby, David, Jeremiah, Joshua, Bethany and Henry Rumschlag; Hudson and Katarina Kondraschow; Ryan, Molly and Thomas Kempeinen; and Finnegan and Callahan Weide.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters Ruth and Terese as well as brothers Tom, Dennis, Jack, Robert and Don and great grandson Asher.



Funeral service will be on Monday June 3, 2019 with a visitation starting at 9 am until the 11 am funeral service at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road Woodstock. Burial will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock.



Memorial contribution can be made to Grace Lutheran Church.



For information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815 338 1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019