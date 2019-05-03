|
Eileen Matteson
Born: April 11,1936
Died: April 25, 2019
Eileen Matteson of Harvard passed away April 25, 2019 at age 83 years.
She was born April 11, 1936 to Richard and Helen (nee Driscoll) Griffin in Chicago.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill, and their nine children; Helen, Mary, Sharon (the late Bryce), Mark, Tim (Cyndi), Steve (Pam), Peg (Mark), Rachel (Jason), Dan (Heather); 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grands.
A memorial gathering is being held Saturday, May 4th from 12pm-6pm at Jay's Lanes in Harvard. Services will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 3, 2019