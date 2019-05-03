Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jay's Lanes
Harvard, IL
More Obituaries for EILEEN MATTESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN MATTESON


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EILEEN MATTESON Obituary
Eileen Matteson

Born: April 11,1936

Died: April 25, 2019

Eileen Matteson of Harvard passed away April 25, 2019 at age 83 years.

She was born April 11, 1936 to Richard and Helen (nee Driscoll) Griffin in Chicago.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill, and their nine children; Helen, Mary, Sharon (the late Bryce), Mark, Tim (Cyndi), Steve (Pam), Peg (Mark), Rachel (Jason), Dan (Heather); 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grands.

A memorial gathering is being held Saturday, May 4th from 12pm-6pm at Jay's Lanes in Harvard. Services will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 3, 2019
