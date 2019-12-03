|
|
Elaine D. Poley
Born: November 20, 1925; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 28, 2019; in Sun City Center, FL
Elaine D. Poley, age 94, formerly of McHenry, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living in Sun City Center, FL. She was born on November 20, 1925 in Chicago to Jacques E. and Edna (Jones) Damasco.
First a homemaker with small children before she showed her talents as a sales person and mentor. Her career took her into Independent Sales with Stanley Home Products, Jeanne Nadel Cosmetics and finally Real Estate. As co-owner/broker of Century Park Plaines with her daughter, Elaine rose to the top of her profession as the President of the Northwest Chicago Real Estate Board. She remained active in sales until retirement.
Elaine enjoyed being a resident of Johnsburg since 1984. She was a faithful parishioner and devoted member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Elaine was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Knight of Columbus Council 9167.
Survivors include two children, Ellie (Michael) Whiteman of Sun City Center, FL and Fred John Krase of Melrose Park, IL; two brothers, Jacques (Lynn) Damasco of Chandler, AZ, and Ronald (Mimi) Damasco of Wood Dale, IL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred John Krase Sr. on August 28, 2010 and her second husband, Allan Poley, on August 14, 2007.
Friends and neighbors may visit with Elaine's family on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church Street, Johnsburg, IL.
Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg, IL.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com where friends may share memories of her on her Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019