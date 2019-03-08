Elaine Emilie Buck



Born: November 22, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 1, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Elaine Emilie Buck, 91, of Algonquin, formerly of Hillside, passed from this life into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus on March 1, 2019. She was Born in Chicago on November 22, 1927 to Edward and Emilie Brooks.



She is survived by her husband, William, her daughters, Cynthia (Glen) Warapius, Candis (Edward) Katzberg, Cheryl (Axel) Pilli, 7 grandchildren, Todd, Jill (Steven), Philip (Michelle), Christopher (Shayna), Andrew (Brittany), Adam (Sarah), Alyssa (Erick), 6 great grandchildren, a loving sister, Phyllis (Howard) Lee, and two nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a baby sister.



Elaine and Bill were happily married for 68 years. Together they enjoyed travel to experience the wonders of God's creations and cherished the friendships they made on Mystery Tours. Elaine always made time to be involved in the day to day activities of her family. She lived a simple life, practicing the Christian virtues of: kindness, humility, faithfulness, generosity, service, and love. Elaine will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, family and all who knew and loved her.



A celebration honoring Elaine's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church 300 Jefferson St., Algonquin on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:30a.m. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00.



Memorials in Elaine's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.



Memorials in Elaine's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.