Elaine Grace Shafer Born: September 10, 1926 Died: April 15, 2020 Elaine Grace Shafer, 93 of Cary, IL died peacefully on April 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Elaine was born and raised in Harvard, IL to Elmer and Ina Gates on September 10th, 1926. She was married to Berdell (Ted) Shafer on February 14, 1948 and together they had 9 children. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and crocheting. Elaine is survived by 7 children, Terry Shafer, Betty (Russ) Gathman, Conny (Carl) Heggen, Tommy Shafer, Jerry (Mary) Shafer, Debby Lind, Patty (Greg) Nichols. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Berdell (Ted) Shafer, Daughter Peggy Fritz, Son Ron Shafer, granddaughter Angela Fritz. A private internment is planned.

Would you like to Send Flowers