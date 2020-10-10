Elaine Herrick
Born: October 1, 1923, in Chicago, IL
Died: September 15, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Elaine Herrick, of Crystal Lake, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago at the age of 96.
She was born October 1, 1923 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva (Brandl) Barski.
Elaine was married to Walt Herrick on December 6, 1947 in Chicago after meeting Walt at a dance at the Aragon Ballroom in that same year.
Elaine was the loving mother of Walt, Jr. (Laurie) Herrick, Skip Herrick, Kathy Herrick (Kathleen Heyworth), Susan (Gary) Riegler, Barbara (Tim) Smith, and Robert (Perla) Herrick; beloved grandmother of Ben Riegler (Sarah Heald), Alex Riegler, Paul and David Herrick, Anna Smith, Benjamin Herrick (Ty Garnero), AM Airman Daniel Herrick (USN), Karen and Helen Herrick, Heather (RJ) Babcock-Kuligowski, and Josh (Jen) Krepel; cherished great-grandmother of Lily Krepel, Owen and Myles Babcock, Avery Kuligowski, Hailey Dievendorf, Noah Kuligowski, and Myka and Maddie Herrick; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Elaine found joy in helping others throughout her life. She was a volunteer for District 47, helping children better their reading and also volunteered with the First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, happily greeting those who came into the church. Elaine was an avid reader and person of learning, earning her Associate's degree later in life at McHenry County College. An ardent Chicago Cub fan since her youth, she was overjoyed when the Cubs won the World Series. Elaine lived independently and was very active in her later years. She took many trips with her children their spouses, achieving her goal of visiting every state in the continental United States. Her family will miss holiday celebrations at her house with her wonderful baking and cooking and their annual fall reunions celebrating her birthday.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walt Herrick and brother, Thomas Barski.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Herrick-Thomas Foundation, PO Box 407, Crystal Lake, IL 60039, the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake or to Children's Hope International Adoption Agency in honor of Elaine's grandchildren, Daniel, Karen and Helen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 am with a short visitation to start at 10:00 am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in practice.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for information on the memorial service to be held in October.