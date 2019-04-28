Elaine B. (Weinmann Harrington) Kohn



Elaine B. (Weinmann Harrington) Kohn, 83, of Crystal Lake, was born July 17, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to John and Eileen (nee Peck) Weinmann. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Barrington.



Elaine enjoyed reading, entertaining and cooking for friends and family.



Elaine is survived by her husband, Larry Kohn, whom she married on August 23, 1975 in Chicago; her children, William (Anna Marie) Harrington, Michael (Jennifer) Harrington, and Charles Harrington; her grandchildren, Kathryn, Tegan, Daniel, Christina, Amanda, William and Elan; five great grandchildren; her siblings, Robert (Mitzi) Weinmann, Gerald (Barbara) Weinmann, Charles (Lane) Weinmann, and Vicki (Robert) Knoth; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John W. Harrington; and siblings, Susan Weber, John (Joetta) Weinmann and Janet (Robert) Cummings.



A celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Friends and family will gather at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake at 10:00AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Howard Brown Health Center (howardbrown.org/donate/honorary-and-memorial-gifts).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Howard Brown Health Center (howardbrown.org/donate/honorary-and-memorial-gifts).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory.