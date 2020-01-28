Northwest Herald Obituaries
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Elaine L. Kolner


1933 - 2020
Elaine L. Kolner Obituary
Elaine L. Kolner

Born: March 30, 1933

Died: January 23, 2020

Elaine L. Kolner, 86, of Crystal Lake passed away January 23, 2020. She was born March 30, 1933 in Chicago to Urcel and Helen (Grabowski) Whisonant. On July 10, 1954 she married Fredrik D. Kolner Jr. in Major Hall in Chicago.

Elaine enjoyed cooking and baking. Family gatherings were particularly special for her. Elaine loved fishing and camping with Freddie. She was a great friend to all and loved all unconditionally.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie; her children, Christine M. (Terry) Bugno, Thomas F. (Terri) Kolner, Laura E. Simeon; her grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Olivia, Thomas, Colleen, Karyn, Jon, Jessica, and Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Christie Alexis.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Tuesday, January 28 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The service will be at 10:30am on Wednesday, January 29 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
