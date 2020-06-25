Elaine M. Oxtoby
1929 - 2020
Elaine M. Oxtoby

Born: July 2, 1929; in Johnsburg, IL

Died: June 22, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Elaine M. Oxtoby nee Smith, age 90, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Alden Terrace of McHenry. From her birth on July 02, 1929 to her death she was a caring and loving person to all that knew her. She was born in Johnsburg to Bernard and Mary (Seymour) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Oxtoby Sr., they would have shared their 67th wedding anniversary on June 20th. She was also preceded by her brothers, Leo Smith and Harold Smith, and her children Robert Oxtoby Jr. and Jean Oxtoby.

Elaine is survived by her three grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Lemmers, Anthony (Samantha) Oxtoby, Cory (Tara) Oxtoby and her three great grandchildren Anastasia, Charlotte, and Elaine.

A private burial will be held at Saint Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine's name to St. Peter's Catholic Church of Spring Grove.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For information call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
