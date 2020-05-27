Elaine Mae Ulrich
1930 - 2020
Elaine Mae Ulrich

Born: May 28, 1930; in Riley, IL

Died: May 21, 2020; in Capron, IL

Elaine Mae (Eschbach) Ulrich, 89, of Capron, IL, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Riley, IL on May 28, 1930. Elaine was the devoted mother of Donald "Stony", Richard "Rock" (Deb), David "Duff" (Cristy), Dennis "Den" (Barb)Ulrich. Grandmother of David Ulrich Jr, Trisha Redner, Eric Ulrich, and Paige Ottum. Great Grandmother of Hayley and Matthew Redner, Masyn and Carter Ulrich.

Elaine was the sister of Marion Zielezinski, Delores "Dee" Camp, Betty Spolum, Paul, Robert "Bucky", Ronald, Clarence, and William "Bill" Eschbach.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Paul & LaVina Eschbach, her husband, Donald G. Ulrich, and her brother, Darwin Eschbach.

Elaine will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Elaine's Private Funeral Service will take place in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton with Mike Ligman officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest in the Jefferson Prairie West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial's may be given to the Ulrich Family at PO Box 5, Capron, IL. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.

BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL& CREMATION CARE

504 Milwaukee Road,

Clinton, WI 608-362-2000

www.brianmarkfh.com


Published in Northwest Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brian Mark Funeral Cremation & Pre-Planning
504 Milwaukee Rd
Clinton, WI 53525
(608) 676-4464
