Elaine Mae Purdom



Born: February 1, 1934; in Ingleside, IL



Died: May 4, 2019; in Lake Villa, IL



Elaine Mae Purdom (nee Raska), 85, a lifelong area resident, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home.



She was born February 1, 1934, to the late Laddie and Viola (nee Schmidt) Raska, in Ingleside. Elaine married the late Tarvin "Harry" Purdom on September 7, 1952.



Elaine was an alum of Gavin and Grant Community High Schools, who went on to be a co-owner, with her husband Harry, of Harry's IGA in Huntley. She was a member of Ingleside United Methodist Church (now Joyful Spirit Church) and Calvary Presbyterian Church. After retirement, Elaine and Harry moved for seven years to Long Beach, California to care for Harry's parents, until returning to the area and living in Leisure Village. She enjoyed walking, fishing, baking, but most of all spending time with her family and friends-especially her grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Tamara (James) Tolonen of Lake Villa and James (Kathleen) Purdom of Huntley; daughter-in-law, Judith Purdom of Kenosha; grandchildren, Cherish (Brad) Bozeman, Jay Hennessy, Anthony Purdom, Ronald Purdom, Melissa (Kevin) Freundt, Daniel (fianc e Rachel Moore) Purdom, Rebecca (John) Metcalf, Richard Purdom, and Kirstin (Tim) Serdar; great-grandchildren, Perry (fianc Brandon Ward) Hennessy, Madison and Christian Bowman, Benjamin, Evelyn, Lincoln, and Henry Freundt, Lucille Serdar, and Hannah Medcalf; great-great grandchildren, Claire Krutke and Willow Ward; sister, Diana (Bill) Priko; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Richard Purdom; and brothers, Roland and Daniel Raska.



Memorial visitation will be Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of Elaine's life at 11 a.m., at Joyful Spirit Church, 36325 N. Maple, Ingleside. A lunch will follow. Inurnment will be private in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , 800-272-3900, or to Joyful Spirit Church, appreciated.



You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 7, 2019