Elaine R. Passfield
Born: June 6, 1928
Died: August 18, 2020
Elaine R. Passfield nee Krich, age 92, of Woodstock, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Elaine was born on June 6, 1928 in Crystal Lake to George and Violet (Thomfohrda) Krich. She grew up on her parents' dairy farm where she worked the fields, drove a tractor, milked the cows, tended to the animals, etc. She truly understood the value of a hard days work.
On Feb. 22, 1958, she was united in marriage with Melvin Passfield in Woodstock. They lived in Woodstock together until Melvin retired. After Melvin's retirement, they lived in Ozark, Missouri for several years before returning to Woodstock to settle down.
Elaine was a lover of all kinds of animals and she cherished her two cats who were her pride and joy.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Melvin; a nephew, Don Peterson; two sisters, Mariann (Larry) Sporleder and Phyllis Margraf; and two brothers, Elroy (Barbara) Krich and Harold (Carol) Krich; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin (Eleanor) Krich, Melvin (Gloria) Krich, and Donald Krich.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22nd. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until noon at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at noon in the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
