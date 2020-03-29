|
Elaine Shaw
Born: July 30, 1928; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 23, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Elaine Shaw, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 91.
She was born July 30, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred Jagier.
Elaine was a loving mother to her children, Eileen (the late Phillip) Clough, Dawn O'Herron and Tom (Diane) Mark; her step-children, Betty Shaw, Bev Shaw and Bob Shaw; beloved grandmother to Kelly Sarther, Molly Clough, Kaitlin Strohecker, Kara Colten, Kyle O'Herron and Dillon Mark; and several step-grandchildren and great-children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Jagier.
A memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020