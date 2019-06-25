|
Eleanor Barratt
Born: January 2, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Eleanor "Ellie" Barratt, 97
Of McHenry, formerly of Arlington Heights
Eleanor was born January 2, 1922 in Chicago to William and Meta Schenck. She passed away peacefully at her home in McHenry June 22, 2019.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, William (Marina) Barratt, and Donald Charles (Molina) Barratt; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including her primary care giver and granddaughter Diana Barratt; and her sister Ethel Weglowski.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William John Barratt, and her son John Proctor Barratt.
Services for Eleanor will be held privately.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019