Eleanor Barratt

Eleanor Barratt Obituary
Eleanor Barratt

Born: January 2, 1922; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Eleanor "Ellie" Barratt, 97

Of McHenry, formerly of Arlington Heights

Eleanor was born January 2, 1922 in Chicago to William and Meta Schenck. She passed away peacefully at her home in McHenry June 22, 2019.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, William (Marina) Barratt, and Donald Charles (Molina) Barratt; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including her primary care giver and granddaughter Diana Barratt; and her sister Ethel Weglowski.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William John Barratt, and her son John Proctor Barratt.

Services for Eleanor will be held privately.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
