Eleanor C. (Albrecht) Runge
1924 - 2020
Eleanor C. Runge

Born: May 19, 1924; in Arlington Heights, IL

Died: September 5, 2020; in Elgin, IL

Eleanor C. (Albrecht) Runge, 96, of Genoa died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Highland Oaks in Elgin, IL.

She was born on May 19, 1924 at home on Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, IL. to Martin and Helena Albrecht. She was baptized at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights and attended school there. She was part of the St. Peter's children's choir. The choir sang at Concordia River Forest and also on the radio. She was confirmed in 1938 and later graduated from the Arlington Heights High School.

Eleanor met the love of her life, Norman Runge and they married on December 4, 1943.

Eleanor and Norman had 2 children, Russel (Sandra) Runge of Genoa and Jean Runge, whom preceded her in death in 1960. Also, two grandchildren, Paul and Dr. Robyn Runge; and 2 great grandchildren, Ryan and Gavin Spencer.

Norman and Eleanor farmed the Runge family farm in Mt. Prospect until 1964 and then moved to the farm at Genoa. Eleanor was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa, serving with the Ladies Aid and the LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League). She was also a member of the DeKalb County Homemakers Extension.

Her work through visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 10th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced as directed by the CDC Guidelines for Covid-19.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday and private burial will be Saturday, Sept. 12th at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL.

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 8, 2020
A wonderful grandmother who lead by example on living simply, honoring Jesus and her husband, and watching over and supporting her family and friends always.
Robyn Runge Melahn
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy at the loss of a wonderful mother and a kind person.
BARBARA SMITH
Friend
September 7, 2020
My sympathy and prayers for Eleanor's family. She was a favorite cousin of my mother, Evelyn Kirchhoff, Fredrickson. Their mothers were sister's. Joan Fredrickson Tabor


Joan Fredrickson
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
I remember Mrs Runge's kindness to me when I was little and we would visit the farm in Mt Prospect. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.
Laurie Smith
Friend
September 7, 2020
Was saddened to hear about Eleanores passing, but am grateful for the chats we had over the past several years. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and know she is talking up a storm with everyone in heaven. Luann
Luann Lamz
Friend
September 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Eleanor’s passing. She was such a sweet lady, a pleasure to talk with, and a dear friend of my mother, Helen. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Julie Stoffregen
Friend
September 6, 2020
Sorry to hear of Eleanor's passing. Would always stop to say hi to her at Highland Oaks. A lovely lady.
Carol Cleveland
September 6, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers to Eleanor's family. She was a great lady. She and I had many long visits. Mary Lou and Bob Miller , Genoa, IL
Mary Lou Miller
Neighbor
