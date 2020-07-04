Eleanor Evelyn Engelhardt



Born: September 27, 1920



Died: June 29, 2020



Eleanor died peacefully under the compassionate care of Tidewell Hospice on Monday morning.



She is the last of her family of 8 brothers and sisters to make it to Heaven's gates.



Most of Eleanor's life was spent in Illinois where she was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary. Eleanor and her husband Marvin, who passed away 16 years ago, retired to Port Charlotte, FL. For the past 10 years she has resided in Venice, FL and is survived by her two daughters, Judith Olsen (Ronald) of Cortland, Illinois and Barbara Spenks of Venice, Florida.



Eleanor was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her "GrandmaPickle" because she canned the most delicious pickles ever.



She was an avid bird watcher and collector, a crossword puzzle fanatic, loved the slots in Vegas, and usually won any kind of board or card games played with her family. Her pumpkin pies will be greatly missed, but her recipe will live on.



Services are postponed until her 100th birthday, September 27, 2020.





