|
|
Eleanor H. Setser
Born: October 18, 1924; in Barrington, IL
Died: January 29, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Eleanor H. Setser, age 95, passed away January 29, 2020 in Woodstock.
Eleanor was born on October 18, 1924 in Barrington, IL to Frank and Emma (Gritmacker) Roth. She grew up on the farm now known as the Pump House on South Street in Woodstock. In 1948 she married George W. Melka, after his death she married Otis Setser 1975.
Eleanor worked at Guardian Electric, a bakery in Dundee and was employed by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wright for 32 years. She belonged to the Woodstock Moose, Over 50 Club and Naomi Circle of Grace Lutheran Church. She was a kind and thoughtful person, always willing to help if needed. She loved her flowers, garden, baking and spending time with her family. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her step-children, Otis â€œBudâ€ Jr., Cheryl, Rick and daughter-n-law Lynette Setser, 12 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step great-great-grandchildren, brother-n-law Henry Linderman, sister-in-law Carol Roth, also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George in 1975, her second husband Otis in 2007, her sister Elsie DeVoglaere, Leona DeVogelaere, Dorothy Linderman, brother-in-laws Morris and William DeVogelaere, her brother Frank E. Roth, Bruce Setser.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock IL.
The visitation will continue Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 -11:00 AM visitation with 11:00 AM service at Grace Lutheran Church 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Road Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, Vitas Hospice 580 Waters Edge Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148 or a .
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2020