1/1
Eleanor "Elly" Hushka
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor 'Elly' Hushka

Born: March 15, 1934; Neceda, Wisconsin

Died: October 7, 2020; Crystal Lake

RICHMOND – Eleanor "Elly" Hushka, 86, of Richmond, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Revere Court of Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, IL.

She was born in Necedah, WI on March 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Perkins) Moravec. She was married Joseph M. Hushka Jr. on May 29, 1953, in River Grove, IL and he passed away Oct. 24, 2013.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond.

She enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning, garage sales and crocheting.

Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Frohling, of McHenry, IL, and Susan (Ben) Jacobs, of Richmond, IL;  four grandchildren, Jennifer, Holly, Bradley and Renee; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances (Marshall) Coon, of Friendship, WI.

She was preceded by her parents and a young sister, Geraldine.

Private family graveside services will be at Richmond Cemetery at a later date.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visitwww.ehornadams.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved