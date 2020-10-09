Eleanor 'Elly' Hushka
Born: March 15, 1934; Neceda, Wisconsin
Died: October 7, 2020; Crystal Lake
RICHMOND – Eleanor "Elly" Hushka, 86, of Richmond, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Revere Court of Crystal Lake in Crystal Lake, IL.
She was born in Necedah, WI on March 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Perkins) Moravec. She was married Joseph M. Hushka Jr. on May 29, 1953, in River Grove, IL and he passed away Oct. 24, 2013.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond.
She enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning, garage sales and crocheting.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Frohling, of McHenry, IL, and Susan (Ben) Jacobs, of Richmond, IL; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Holly, Bradley and Renee; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances (Marshall) Coon, of Friendship, WI.
She was preceded by her parents and a young sister, Geraldine.
Private family graveside services will be at Richmond Cemetery at a later date.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visitwww.ehornadams.com
.