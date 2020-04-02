|
|
ELEANOR J. KRAFT QUAMEN
Born: March 12, 1927
Died: March 31, 2020
Eleanor J. Kraft Quamen, 93, of Harvard, IL, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Mercyhealth Care Center in Harvard.
There will be no visitation; a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private family graveside committal service will be held at the Fulton Township Cemetery in Fulton, IL. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Community Church of Richmond, PO Box 246, Richmond, Illinois 60071.
Eleanor was born March 12, 1927 in Fulton, IL, to Henry J. and Ruth (Dykema) Flikkema. Her childhood was filled with adventures and misadventures on the family farm. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1945 and went to work at her father's grain elevator, Flikkema's Fuel, Grain and Feed. She also was employed later at Berg Pharmacy in Fulton. On May 15, 1947 she married Raymond Kraft. Together they raised four children; Marcia (Jim) Birkenholz, Nancy Kraft, Cheryl McLellan and Jim (Penny) Kraft. In 1972 she started the next chapter in life in Harvard, IL. There she worked as a clerk in a number of places, including the Swiss Maid Baker and McDonalds. Ray passed away in 1985; in 1997 she married Rohl Quamen and shared his family. After Rolly's death in 2010, she enjoyed her family and friends, Cory, Lora and Carolyn, among others.
She is survived by her children; five grandchildren, Jon (Kelly) Birkenholz, Jennifer (Dan) Halma, Sarah (Jeff) Julius, Amanda Kraft and Kelsey McLellan; a great granddaughter, Madeleine Halma; her brother, Bob Isenhart; a step son, Al (Debbie) Quamen; a step daughter-in-law, Sharon Quamen.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Kraft and Rohl Quamen; her parents; a sister, Dorothy Wierenga; a step son, Gary Quamen.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 2, 2020