Eleanor J. Selep
Born: December 7, 1937
Died: June 9, 2020
Eleanor J. Selep (nee Fisher), age 82, of Schaumburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born December 7, 1937 in Knox IN, she was the daughter of the late George and Hanna Fisher. Eleanor graduated from Knox High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Steve, in 1966. She had been a resident of Schaumburg Il for 50 years, and retired as a book-keeper. Eleanor will be remembered as being a very warm and caring woman, that loved reading, cooking, gardening, playing the daily crossword, building puzzles, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve Selep.
Eleanor is survived by 2 sisters and a brother as well as 4 children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eleanor will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes.
A Celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later date.
For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.