|
|
Eleanor M. Stegeman
Born: October 15, 1928
Died: September 30, 2019
Eleanor M. Stegeman (nee Krecker), age 90, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Eleanor was born at home on the farm in Wheeling, IL on October 15, 1928 to William and Elizabeth Krecker.
The family moved to Crystal Lake in 1939 where she attended Immanuel Lutheran Church. She worked for many years as a waitress at Evergreens in Dundee and as a binder at Graftek Press. She married the love of her life Riner "Slim" Stegeman on February 23, 1952. She retired from Graftek Press and then went on to volunteer at Bethesda Lutheran Thrift Store for 24+ years where she was known as the "Toy Lady". After their retirement, Riner and Eleanor enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome. Eleanor loved to organize picnics and other various get-togethers with her family and friends. She was known for her awesome desserts, especially her homemade peach and grape jelly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sandy and Debbie; special family friend, Jeri Crandell; sister, Lucille McAlevy of Missouri; sister-in-law, Christine Tucholke of Minnesota; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Riner "Slim" Stegeman; her parents, William and Elizabeth Krecker; and siblings, Walter Krecker, Lorraine Browder, Hulda Johnson, and Harold Krecker.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by her caregivers, Kari and Lisa, and the nurses of JourneyCare Inc. They took great care of Eleanor and she always looked forward to their visits.
A visitation for Eleanor will be held of Friday, October 4th, 2019, from 4PM until 8PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014 and Saturday October 5th, 2019 from 9AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 9:30AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church 178 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL. Interment to follow at McHenry County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Stegeman family or to On Angels' Wings Pet Rescue.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019