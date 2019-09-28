|
|
Elena Potocka
Born: May 26, 1935; in Germokovka, Moscow, Russia
Died: September 26, 2019; in Lake Bluff, IL
Elena Potocka, formerly known as Lola Gardolinski, 84, of Oakwood Hills, IL was born on May 26, 1935 in Germokovka, Moscow, Russia to Hryhorij and Olena Bilous and passed away on September 26, 2019 in Lake Bluff, IL. Elena was the beloved mother of Eva Gagliardi and Lola "Lala" (Gary) Naskrent; dear grandmother of Russell, Diana (Robert), Alex, Lisa (Jamie), David (Tracy), Cheryl (Tim), Lynette(Diego) and Lara (Chris); cherished great-grandmother of Jonathan, Ashley, Allyson, Taylor, Olivia, Jacob, Lucas, Connor, Christian, Colin, Elijah, Madelyn, Mason and Jude.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Gardolinski; and her brothers, Gregory, Viktor and Alex.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, from 10:00am until the time of her service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake,IL. To leave an online condolence message for the family or for more information, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019