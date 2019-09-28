Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Potocka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Potocka


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena Potocka Obituary
Elena Potocka

Born: May 26, 1935; in Germokovka, Moscow, Russia

Died: September 26, 2019; in Lake Bluff, IL

Elena Potocka, formerly known as Lola Gardolinski, 84, of Oakwood Hills, IL was born on May 26, 1935 in Germokovka, Moscow, Russia to Hryhorij and Olena Bilous and passed away on September 26, 2019 in Lake Bluff, IL. Elena was the beloved mother of Eva Gagliardi and Lola "Lala" (Gary) Naskrent; dear grandmother of Russell, Diana (Robert), Alex, Lisa (Jamie), David (Tracy), Cheryl (Tim), Lynette(Diego) and Lara (Chris); cherished great-grandmother of Jonathan, Ashley, Allyson, Taylor, Olivia, Jacob, Lucas, Connor, Christian, Colin, Elijah, Madelyn, Mason and Jude.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Gardolinski; and her brothers, Gregory, Viktor and Alex.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, from 10:00am until the time of her service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake,IL. To leave an online condolence message for the family or for more information, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now