|
|
Elfriede Steffens
Born: March 31, 1940; in Germany
Died: December 9, 2019; in Johnsburg, IL
Elfriede Steffens (nee Hoell), 79, a longtime resident of Johnsburg, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at home. She was born March 31, 1940, in Germany, to the late Bernard and Brigette (nee Ziegler) Hoell.
Elfriede was a hardworking woman, fantastic cook and baker, who enjoyed gardening, tennis, cross-country skiing, and traveling. Above all, she was a loving wife, mom, and wonderful oma.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Walter, whom she married May 23, 1964; children, Michael (Jean) Steffens, Jeff (Stephanie) Steffens, and Karen (Tom) Szumanski; grandchildren, Paul and Nicole Steffens, Jillian and Alexandra Steffens, and Samantha, Kate, and Jessica Szumanski; siblings, Sr. Sigmunda Hoell and August (Mechtilde) Hoell; nephew and nieces, Klaus Lautenschlaeger, Beate (Jurgen) Lorenz, and Annette (Michael) Reinfried; and many great nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Elfriede was preceded in death by sister, Rosel (Kurt) Lautenschlaeger.
Visitation Friday, December 13, from 9-10:45 a.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.
In lieu of flowers, Masses in Elfriede's name appreciated.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 12, 2019