Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor K. Mueller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elinor K. Mueller Obituary
Elinor K Mueller

Elinor K Mueller, nee Hortik, age 91, passed away May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of George Mueller. Loving mother of Patricia (Michael) Pfaller and Brian (Pam) Mueller. Devoted grandmother of Kevin, the late Sara, and Brendan Pfaller.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Katherine Hortik, and her brother Harvey Hortik.

Fond aunt of many. Elinor is now surround by her family and friends in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, Ohio 43219

Visitation Friday, May 10th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12 noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now