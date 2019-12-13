Northwest Herald Obituaries
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Elizabeth Ann Mueller


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Mueller

Born: May 21, 1925; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 10, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Mueller, 94 of Crystal Lake, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born on May 21, 1925 in Chicago the youngest and last surviving of seven children born to Rose and LeRoy Herbert. She married her childhood sweetheart Joseph Francis Mueller, on October 14, 1944 in St. Mary Cathedral in San Francisco, California before he was shipped off to war. She was a devoted member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Crystal Lake. She is survived by her children Steven (Chris) Mueller, Mary Louise (Patrick) Coleman, Thomas (Cathy) Mueller of Crystal Lake, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Mueller, Sr. (2002), her son Joseph Mueller, Jr. (1997) and great grandson Callan Andrew Mueller (2013).

She lived a wonderful life which was devoted to serving others. Betty will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She approached everyone she met with kindness, compassion and love. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake with Rev. Akan Simon officiating. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-7 PM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JourneyCare at journeycare.org. For information 847-658-4232.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
