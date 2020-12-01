1/1
ELIZABETH BAINBRIDGE McLEAN
ELIZABETH BAINBRIDGE McLEAN

Born: October 8, 1923 in Ableman, WI

Died: November 27, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Elizabeth "Betty" Bainbridge McLean, age 97, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. She was born on October 8, 1923 in Ableman, Wisconsin to John and Agnes Bainbridge. She was the youngest sister of 7 older siblings who preceded her in death.

Betty was married to the late Hugh (Mac) McLean on September 27, 1947 in Crystal Lake. They were the proud parents of 4 children who, along with their families, survive: Pam (Ken) Miller, Debbie (Ted) Groat, Cynthia (John) Kimball and Craig McLean. Betty's greatest joy was her grandchildren, Neil (Jamie) Groat, Dominique Miller and Leah Groat. She was thrilled to become great-grandmother to Helen Elizabeth Groat. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Betty worked for School District 47 in the cafeteria at Lundahl Junior High where she fed hungry kids and staff members alike. She was an avid baker, gardener, bird watcher and knitter. Her favorite pastime, however, was reading. As her eyesight began to fail she turned to audio books which the public library provided in abundance.

She will be remembered for her thirst for knowledge, her generosity and her sense of humor. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W Monroe St #1510, Chicago, IL 60661.The Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W Paddock St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 or The Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

A Facebook Live Service can be found on the Querhammer & Flagg Facebook Page on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1pm. A Celebration of Betty's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. For information call (815) 459-1760. To leave a Memorial Message visit www.querhammerandflagg.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
