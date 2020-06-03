Elizabeth BuchalBuchal, Elizabeth "Ann" of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on May 25, 2020. Ann was born in Maywood, Illinois the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (nee. Harrison) Marlowe. She graduated from Huntley Illinois High where she was a cheerleader. She then attended the University of Champaign - Illinois to study home economics for a year. On September 5, 1959 she married George Buchal at the First Congregational Church in Huntley, Ill. The couple moved to Waterford, WI where Dr. George Buchal began working with Dr. Stephen Dirks in his Veterinarian Clinic. Ann continued her education at UW Whitewater, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and began substitute teaching. In her early life she was very involved in 4H, raising sheep and was named "Miss Huntley", and the McHenry County 4H Queen. Ann played hand bells at the First Congregational Church in Huntley Illinois for many years, which her mother Helen directed. After moving to Waterford, she created and directed the youth choir for the Community United Methodist Church where she was a long-time member. Ann enjoyed leading many 4-H groups in Racine County, and playing piano, accompanying many band students for their school competitions. She was an event planner for all, including for her family, which performed musicals for various gatherings. She and her husband Dr. George Buchal DVM were co-owners of Fox Valley Veterinarian Clinic in Waterford for many years. Ann worked as an office manager, vet tech assistant, and Racine County Fair animal care assistant alongside of her husband, amongst many other veterinarian clinic responsibilities. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Ann always thought and did for others.Survived by two children, Michael Buchal of Waterford, Michigan and Carilu Buchal Robinson of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Leigha, Sarah, Hannah and Luke Robinson, and Sean Buchal; great granddaughter, Henri' Sophia. Further survived by siblings, Lyle (Mary) Marlowe, Dean (Marge) Marlowe, and Faye Marlowe; sister-in-law, Helen D. Marlowe, other relatives, and friends.Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. George, and brother Byron Marlowe.Public burial will take place at Harrison & Carr Cemetery near Ringwood, Illinois on June 12th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bill Busch officiating. Please meet at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Racine County Agriculture Society for a donation to the Racine County Fair to place a memorial stone and marker in memory of Mrs. B.Family wishes to Thank the Ascension Hospice nurses and staff, and Dr. Syed Hassan for their care, and special Thanks to Dr. Shelby Rifken for his passionate concern and care for our dear Mother and Grandmother Ann Buchal.Mealy Funeral HomeWaterford, Wisconsin262-534-2233