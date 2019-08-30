|
Elizabeth L. Messman
Born: January 23, 1967; Woodstock, IL
Died: August 27, 2019; Woodstock, IL
Elizabeth L. "Beth" Messman, 52, of Woodstock passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Woodstock on January 23, 1967 to Marion and Grace (Thompson) Messman. That was the same day as the blizzard in 1967.
Beth was a graduate of Woodstock Community High School. She was inducted into the High School Hall of Fame as a member of the Volleyball Class of 1985. She worked for many years at Woodstock Auto Body. She enjoyed making bracelets to support multiple Myeloma. Beth fought multiple Myeloma as well as other illness for over 18 years. She was a fighter, and will be missed.
She is survived by her two children, Gary Fike and Kaitlin (Edward Endl) Fike; her partner, Bill Olson; four brothers, Jerry, Ed, Steve (Diane) and Peter (Sandra) Messman; two grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Goney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Brian.
A celebration of her life will be held at the VFW Post 5040, 240 N. Throop Street, Woodstock from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday September 14, 2019.
Interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to Helping Paws 2500 Harding Road Woodstock, IL 60098 or to the family would be appreciated.
For information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 30, 2019