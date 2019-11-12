Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Lambruschi, nee Hagstrom, 98, of Glenview, passed away November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred R. Lambruschi; loving mother of Philip (Helene) Lambruschi, MD; cherished grandmother of Cheryl Lambruschi (John) Gaughen Jr., Laura Lambruschi (Matt Koester), and Marc Lambruschi; proud great grandmother of Savannah Gaughen, John "Jack" Gaughen III, and Hugo Koester. She is also survived by her longtime caregiver Barbara Wojdak.

Betty grew up in Andersonville and was a graduate of Chicago Teacher's College. She taught high school math in Chicago. She married the love of her life, Fred, on July 8, 1944 at St. Gregory Church in Andersonville. In 1953, she was diagnosed with polio. After regaining her ability to walk she continued on with a full life of travel, family and many philanthropic endeavors. She dedicated her time to Misericordia and many other organizations.

Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
