Elizabeth Scherer



(nee Mielke)



Born: January 9, 1944; in Oak Park, IL



Died: July 2, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Elizabeth Scherer (nee Mielke) 75 of Woodstock, Il passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Journey Care Hospice in Barrington. She was born January 9, 1944 in Oak Park, IL to Karl and Lorraine (nee Lindquist) Mielke.



She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She enjoyed camping, gardening and traveling. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, which were very important to her. Elizabeth served as a member of the McHenry County Zoning Board for 26 years and she was a McHenry County Board Member from 1986 to 1990.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Robert, daughter Cynthia (James) Carr, son Ronald, grandchildren Kendra (Praveen) Chandra, Katelyn and Andrew Carr, great grandson Anand, sister Lorae (Michael) Kornaus, sister-in-law Debra Mielke (wife of the late David), Gail (Charles) Dover, Susan (wife of the late Patrick) Roberts, brother-in-law Gary (Julie) Scherer along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Karl and Lorraine Mielke, brother; David Mielke and brother-in-law Patrick Roberts.



Donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Land Conservancy of McHenry County at Conservemc.org/donate.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a service starting at 6pm at Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 31632 N. Ellis Dr. Units 208 & 209 Volo, IL 60073. Any questions please call 847-833-2928. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 6, 2019