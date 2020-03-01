|
Ellen E. Gillette
Born: November 29, 1924
Died: February 24, 2020
Ellen E. Gillette, 95, of Harvard passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Valley Hi Nursing Home.
She was born November 29, 1924, in Cassopolis, MI to Frank and Nina J. (Miller) Tharp. Ellen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harvard, and the Harvard Quilt Club. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafts.
Ellen married Allen K. Gillette on May 6, 1945, in Niles, MI. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2010.
Survivors include her children Kay (Jack) Darby, Mike (Heide) Gillette; four grandchildren Brett Darby, Melissa Darby (Matthew Hapeman), Marissa (Orville) Downing, and Taylor Gillette; two great-granddaughters Olivia Kay Fouts, Lyra Hapeman; two great-grandsons Grayson and Karson Downing, and one sister Marjorie Garrard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister, five brothers, and two infant grandchildren Brian, and Matthew.
Visitation will be 11-12 noon Monday, March 2, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 7100 Harvard Hills Road, Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020