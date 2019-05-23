Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Ringwood, IL
View Map
Resources
Ellen Marie Tomes


1955 - 2019
Ellen Marie Tomes Obituary
Ellen Marie Tomes

Born: May 3, 1955; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 20, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Ellen Marie Tomes, age 64, of McHenry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by family, at JourneyCare Hospice, Woodstock. She was born May 3, 1955, to the late Russ and Shirley (DiFatta) Sparacino, in Chicago. On May 7, 1988, she married the love of her life, Gregory Tomes.

Ellen's joy was to be around her family, surrounded by love and laughter. She was selfless and forgiving and always made sure you felt loved. Her family will sorely miss her.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Nicolas, brother-in-law, Zaya Nicolas; nieces: Michelle (Brandon) Szekeres, Melissa (John Beck) Prestley and great-nieces: Juniper Szekeres and Olivia Prestley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory, and grandparents: Dominick and Josephine DiFatta.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, with service beginning at 5:30pm. Inurnment will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Ringwood at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellen's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 23, 2019
