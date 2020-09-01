1/1
Elmer G. Gilbertson Jr.
elmer g. gilbertson, Jr.

Born: April 9, 1943; in DesPlaines, IL

Died: August 23, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Elmer G. Gilbertson, Jr., 77, passed away August 23, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice, Barrington, IL, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Elmer was born April 9, 1943 in DesPlaines, IL. Son of Elmer G. Gilbertson, Sr. and Violet F (Fennell) Gilbertson.

Elmer's life long career in the trucking industry included driving over the road, mechanic, parts counter, tow truck driver, snow plow driver, and driving locally for the sand and gravel industry before retiring in 2008. He was well respected and well liked be everyone who knew him. Elmer was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake, IL. He was a 20 year member in good standing with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 301 and also was a long standing member in the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed Nascar racing, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and watching the "Bears" play football. He also supported local dog rescue groups. He enjoyed fixing and fabricating items and home remodeling. Elmer never backed down from a challenge. He did not like technology but did like working with his hands. He also appreciated beautiful flowers, gardening and feeding the birds.

On November 3, 1973 in Woodstock, IL he married Roseann Monestero, who survives. One son, Robert (Kimberly) of McHenry, IL, 3 daughters, Sherri (Bob) of Downers Grove, IL, Kelli of Ingleside, IL, Debbie Barraza of Waukegan, IL and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, George.

He will be greatly missed by all family, friends, and pets.

A Churchyard Service and Committal will be planned for the future.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
