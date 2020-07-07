1/1
Elmo James Meis
1938 - 2020
Elmo James Meis

Born: July 11, 1938; in Grainfield, KA

Died: July 2, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Elmo James Meis, age 81, of Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home. Elmo was born July 11, 1938, in Grainfield, Kansas, the son of Adolph and Celestina (Brungardt) Meis.

Following high school, Elmo proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp, being honorably discharged in November of 1961. On October 31, 1959, Elmo married the former Jean Ann McGinley in St. Patrick's Church in McHenry. Jean preceded Elmo in death on August 21, 2019.

For many years, Elmo ran his own business, Deluxe Roofing. In his spare time, Elmo enjoyed golfing and watching sports on his 72" TV.

Elmo is survived by his sisters: Ellen (Lee) Ewertz and Evangeline (Dick) Beston; brothers: Elden Meis and Edwin (Yvonne) Meis; sister-in-laws: Diane (Emmitt's wife) Meis, and Laurie (Earl's wife) Meis; brother-in-law: Frank (Evelyn's husband) Belmonte; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his good friend, Keith Walker. In addition to his wife Jean and parents, Adolph and Celestine Meis, Elmo was preceded in death by his sisters: Estella (Steve) Budge, Evelyn Belmonte, Eileen (Ed) Hein and Euphrosina Hewitt; and brothers: Ernest (Helen) Meis, Eugene (Joann) Meis, Emmett John Meis and Earl Meis.

A Visitation will be held from 1-4 P.M., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Funeral Service will be held at 4 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, with military honors, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

For more information please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063


Published in Northwest Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Jerry whiting
