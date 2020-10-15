1/1
Elna Marie Rackow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elna Marie Rackow

Visitation for Elna Marie Rackow (nee Stroberg), age 88, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL.

She passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Elna is the beloved wife of 69 years to Kenneth Rackow; loving mother of Ken (Julie); proud grandmother of Katherine and Margaret Rackow. She is survived by a sister, Myrna (the late Dick) Wing, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (the late Paul) Debeling.

Please note: Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with masks required and social distancing.

For info. 847-358-7411 or www.aglhtimffs.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved