Elna Marie Rackow
Visitation for Elna Marie Rackow (nee Stroberg), age 88, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL.
She passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Elna is the beloved wife of 69 years to Kenneth Rackow; loving mother of Ken (Julie); proud grandmother of Katherine and Margaret Rackow. She is survived by a sister, Myrna (the late Dick) Wing, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (the late Paul) Debeling.
Please note: Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with masks required and social distancing.
For info. 847-358-7411 or www.aglhtimffs.com
