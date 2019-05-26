Elsie Batjes



Born: July 26, 1916; Chicago, IL



Died: May 22, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Elsie Batjes, age 102, of Wonder Lake, passed away May 22, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Woodstock.



She was born in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1916 to Paul and Sophie (Lesniak) Pasterkiewicz. She married the late John Batjes on March 5, 1938 in Chicago.



Elsie has been a member of Christ the King Church in Wonder Lake for over 65 years. She was one of the founding families of the Pioneer Center. Elsie was known for her fantastic cooking, baking and everybody enjoyed her apple slices. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and traveling around the United States with her husband.



She is survived by her children; John (Kathy) Batjes, Nancy (Barry) Frame, Pat (Larry) Swanson, Bill Batjes, Cathy (Mike) Tryon and Steven Batjes, grandchildren; David (Kristen) Batjes, Jennifer (Dane) Bray, Elizabeth (Michael) Parham, Scott ( Anne) Frame, Derek (Bryony) Frame, Jared (Natalie) Tryon, Laura Tryon and Lindsay Tryon, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter Jacqueline, and siblings; Chester Pasterkiewicz, Eleanor Bryski, Al Pasterkiewicz.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 at Christ the King Catholic Church 5006 E. Wonder Lake IL 60097. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pioneer Center 4031 W. Dayton St. McHenry IL 60050 or www.pioneercenter.org Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019