Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Free Church
575 E Crystal Lake Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Free Church
575 E Crystal Lake Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Elvan L. Blucker Obituary
Elvan L. Blucker

Elvan L. Blucker, age 81, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Elvan was a graduate of Dundee Community High School and worked as a tool and mold maker. He married his loving wife, Karen, on September 12, 1961 at North Shore Baptist Church. Elvan was a member of Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake. In his free time, he enjoyed teaching Sunday school, baseball, hugging his grandchildren, and playing cards. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Elvan is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen Blucker (nee Utterback); children, Kristy (Michael) Scanlan and Tom (Kathy) Blucker; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Steven, Nathan (Victoria), Hannah, Rachel, and Cory; and brother, Robert Blucker.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maybelle and Arthur Blucker; and brothers, Arthur Jr. and Norman Blucker.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at 11am at Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake, 575 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A graveside will be held after the service at McHenry County Memorial Park followed by a luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
